The Ministry of Ecology told how the Seim and Desna rivers will be cleaned

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has prepared a plan to clean up the Seim River in Sumy and Chernihiv regions and the Desna River in Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Details

According to the commission's decision, executive authorities and local governments were given a number of instructions to localize and eliminate pollution on the Seim and Desna rivers.

In particular, the State Ecological Inspectorate, State Water Agency, Chernihiv and Kyiv RMAs, and the Ministry of Environment will take measures to absorb pollutants in the Desna River by adding activated sludge to surface waters and other measures.

In addition, the State Water Agency will develop options for transferring additional volumes of clean water to dilute the concentration of pollutants in the Desna River.

In turn, the State Fisheries Agency and local governments, with the participation of the State Emergency Service, the State Ecological Inspectorate, and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, will continue to collect and dispose of dead fish biological resources (in cases of fish pestilence).

Amid rumors of river contamination, KCSA has reassured: “the water supplied to the homes of Kyiv residents is safe”

To prevent secondary pollution of the Desna River, the Ministry was also instructed to set up barrier lines - nets for catching dead fish downstream. After all the measures to localize and eliminate the pollution are implemented, the Ministry of Environment will provide information on the dynamics of changes in water quality in the Desna River. - summarized in the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

The agency emphasized that local authorities must ensure proper water treatment, taking into account the situation, in order to ensure uninterrupted centralized water supply in Kyiv.

The Ministry of Environment also emphasized that fishing from the Desna and Seim rivers and selling it is prohibited.

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has introduced enhanced control measures over the sale of fish in these regions. The population is being informed about the possible danger of using water from the Seim River for watering livestock and watering vegetables.

Addendum

It is noted that crisis monitoring of water quality is currently being carried out on the Seim and Desna rivers - the State Environmental Inspectorate, together with the State Water Agency, is taking samples on a daily basis. More than 50 water samples have already been taken and relevant laboratory tests have been conducted.

No exceedances of highly toxic components were detected. However, organic pollution is recorded.

Recall

The State Agency for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs stated that the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants were exceeded in the Seim River due to the discharge of unknown waste by the Russians. The pollution spread throughout the river in Sumy region and reached Chernihiv region.

Environmental Inspectorate Finds No Excess of Hazardous Substances in the Desna River within Kyiv Region - RMA