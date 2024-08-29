The Ministry of Ecology told how the Seim and Desna rivers will be cleaned

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124854 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212212 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160649 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157175 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112600 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 96300 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 71376 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104599 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101403 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 57587 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207914 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 33927 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48165 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153367 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156414 views
The Ministry of Ecology told how the Seim and Desna rivers will be cleaned

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20029 views

The State Commission has developed a plan to clean the Seim and Desna rivers from pollution. The measures include absorbing pollutants, transferring clean water, and collecting dead fish. Fishing in these rivers is prohibited.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has prepared a plan to clean up the Seim River in Sumy and Chernihiv regions and the Desna River in Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Details

According to the commission's decision, executive authorities and local governments were given a number of instructions to localize and eliminate pollution on the Seim and Desna rivers.

In particular, the State Ecological Inspectorate, State Water Agency, Chernihiv and Kyiv RMAs, and the Ministry of Environment will take measures to absorb pollutants in the Desna River by adding activated sludge to surface waters and other measures.

In addition, the State Water Agency will develop options for transferring additional volumes of clean water to dilute the concentration of pollutants in the Desna River.

In turn, the State Fisheries Agency and local governments, with the participation of the State Emergency Service, the State Ecological Inspectorate, and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, will continue to collect and dispose of dead fish biological resources (in cases of fish pestilence). 

Amid rumors of river contamination, KCSA has reassured: “the water supplied to the homes of Kyiv residents is safe”28.08.24, 22:17 • 20561 view

To prevent secondary pollution of the Desna River, the Ministry was also instructed to set up barrier lines - nets for catching dead fish downstream. After all the measures to localize and eliminate the pollution are implemented, the Ministry of Environment will provide information on the dynamics of changes in water quality in the Desna River.

- summarized in the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

 The agency emphasized that local authorities must ensure proper water treatment, taking into account the situation, in order to ensure uninterrupted centralized water supply in Kyiv.

The Ministry of Environment also emphasized that fishing from the Desna and Seim rivers and selling it is prohibited.

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has introduced enhanced control measures over the sale of  fish  in these  regions. The population is being informed about the possible danger of using water from the Seim River for watering livestock and watering vegetables.

Addendum

It is noted that crisis monitoring of water quality is currently being carried out on the Seim and Desna rivers - the State Environmental Inspectorate, together with the State Water Agency, is taking samples on a daily basis. More than 50 water samples have already been taken and relevant laboratory tests have been conducted. 

No exceedances of highly toxic components were detected. However, organic pollution is recorded.

Recall

The State Agency for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs stated that the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants were exceeded in the Seim River due to the discharge of unknown waste by the Russians. The pollution spread throughout the river in Sumy region and reached Chernihiv region.

Environmental Inspectorate Finds No Excess of Hazardous Substances in the Desna River within Kyiv Region - RMA28.08.24, 19:11 • 14573 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

Contact us about advertising