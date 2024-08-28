Amid rumors of river contamination, KCSA has reassured: “the water supplied to the homes of Kyiv residents is safe”

Despite information on social media about the pollution of the Desna River, the water supplied to Kyiv residents is safe. This was stated by the Kyiv City Administration, reports UNN.

Details

PJSC “Kyivvodokanal” emphasizes that the situation with water treatment and water supply in the capital is under control. Kyivvodokanal specialists are constantly taking water samples both at the stage of water intake and at all stages of water treatment.

Any changes in the water quality in the river will be promptly noticed and the water treatment and disinfection process will be adjusted accordingly. The water supplied to Kyiv residents is safe, its quality is constantly monitored, so there are no threats to consumers - KCSA emphasizes.

The agency adds that Kyivvodokanal, together with government agencies, constantly monitors the quality of water in the Desna River.

In case of any threats, all necessary measures will be taken.

Context

Earlier , Vyshgorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot reported on his Facebook page that toxic substances flowing from Russia were found in the Desna River. The Kyiv Regional Commission banned swimming and fishing in the Desna River and its bays in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts.

Momot has now deleted his post.

Subsequently, the Kyiv RMA stated that the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Capital District did not find any exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of organic and mineral substances in the Desna River within the Kyiv region.

However, residents of the region were still advised not to use water from the river, swim or fish.

Russians poisoned the Seim River, which flows into the Desna - State Fisheries Agency