Environmental Inspectorate Finds No Excess of Hazardous Substances in the Desna River within Kyiv Region - RMA

"The State Ecological Inspectorate of the Capital District did not find any exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of organic and mineral substances in the Desna River within the Kyiv region. The oxygen content is also within normal limits. No evidence of fish pestilence was found," the RMA said.

It is noted that this information was provided by the Kyiv Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

The RMA said that earlier there was information from the Regional Office of Water Resources in Sumy region about the deterioration of the water quality in the Seim River, which is the left tributary of the Desna River, in particular, there were reports of pollution of water moving downstream of the Seim, as well as fish freezing in it.

"Since the Desna flows through the Kyiv region, namely Vyshhorod and Brovary districts, the Emergency Situations Commission has instructed us to monitor water quality on a daily basis.

To prevent a negative impact on public health, the Kyiv Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies recommends not to use the water of the Desna River, to ban swimming and fishing in the Desna, as well as the use of river water for household needs and livestock watering," the RMA added.

Earlier, Vyshgorod Mayor Oleksiy Mоmot reported on his Facebook page that toxic substances flowing from Russia had been found in the Desna River. The Kyiv Regional Commission has banned swimming and fishing in the Desna River and its bays in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts.

Momot has now deleted his post.