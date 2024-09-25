Political shackles of the NABU: why detectives investigate cases for decades, while the HACC acquits them

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 80754 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105187 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169693 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139326 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143958 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139355 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101301 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111078 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 113204 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113204 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 56537 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 56537 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 62980 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169693 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169693 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 190056 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190056 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 142463 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142463 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142447 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138516 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138516 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155356 views
Political shackles of the NABU: why detectives investigate cases for decades, while the HACC acquits them
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 132204 views

Political shackles of the NABU: why detectives investigate cases for decades, while the HACC acquits them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132204 views

NABU Director promises to improve the work of detectives due to frequent acquittals by the HACC. The lawyer believes that delaying the investigation can be used as a political lever against top officials.

Recently, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, publicly promised to improve the procedural work of detectives so that the High Anti-Corruption Court would receive better quality materials than it currently has. He made this statement in connection with the acquittals that the HACC regularly issues in NABU and SAPO cases. Why do anti-corruption detectives and prosecutors drag out investigations for years or even decades, and end up with acquittals - Oleksandr Babikov, attorney at law, partner at DEFENSORES, told UNN in a commentary.

In his opinion, delays in the investigation and indictments can be used by NABU detectives as political leverage. After all, all of the bureau's investigators are top officials, politicians, and generally not the least people in the country. So it is convenient when they are suspended for years and have their rights restricted.

Babikov recalled that it was the anti-corruption activists who strongly opposed the statutory time limits (12-18 months) for investigating criminal proceedings, which limited their activities.

In the vast majority of cases, detectives do not have time to complete the investigation within this timeframe, and the one and a half years required by law can take decades.

This is the case, for example, in the case against the former head of Energomerezha, Dmitry Kryuchkov, which detectives have been investigating for almost 10 years. They have not yet been able to prove his guilt, but all this time Kryuchkov has been forced to live with significant restrictions that have negatively affected his lifestyle.

Analyzing their work, I can say my opinion that they are actively working, including on current high-ranking officials, accumulating materials. They are just in no hurry to press charges. And this gives them room for maneuver to achieve some other goal in a non-procedural way. This is just a cultural thing

- Babikov comments on the situation.

At the same time, the anti-corruption system is working at its limit - the workload of HACC judges in 2023 increased by 63% compared to 2022.

Currently, there are more cases pending before anti-corruption judges than there have been sentences passed since the HACC's inception. There have been 205 verdicts, and 289 cases are under consideration.

It should be added that out of 205 verdicts, almost 10% (22) were acquittals. Moreover, acquittals also apply to former high-ranking officials, such as former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan. The entire evidence base of the NABU and the SAPO was found to be worthless. According to Omelyan himself, the detectives did not hesitate to manipulate forensic examinations, trying to order “convenient” ones for themselves, but they did not help either.

In general, forensic examinations are a sore point for the NABU and the SAPO. For years, they have been trying to “create” their own expert institution, but the legal community is sounding the alarm, because “their” experts in the investigation have nothing to do with an independent investigation.

Manipulations with examinations often play against the NABU detectives themselves. For example, as was the case with the examinations in the Rotterdam+ cases.

In addition, the NABU tried to leak the expertise in the case against former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, which they themselves ordered and which, obviously, was supposed to testify to Solskyi's innocence. It is also worth adding that this case is more than five years old, and the reasonable timeframe for investigation has been exhausted, but detectives decided to announce suspicions this year. The nearest plans include interrogation of almost 1,500 ATO soldiers.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

