Political prisoner Seitmemetov suffered a heart attack due to inadequate conditions of detention in a Russian prison-Lubinets

Political prisoner Rustem Seitmemetov, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison, suffered a heart attack due to inadequate conditions of detention in a Russian prison. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Details

Lubinets recalled that Rustem was illegally detained by Russians in the temporarily occupied Crimea and sentenced to 13 years in prison. The Ombudsman claims that the man was moved to a separate room, quarantined, for unknown reasons, where the conditions do not meet European penitentiary rules, in particular - a room without heating. To keep warm, the prisoner was forced to constantly move and engage in physical activity. During their performance, Rustem lost consciousness.

After a medical examination, he was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction. At the same time, the man is given medications that he does not know, and also does not provide information about his health status, Test indicators.

The conditions of detention of any of the Ukrainian political prisoners do not comply with the current norms of international law. This leads to a deterioration in the health of prisoners and can actually be equated with torture, - the message says.

The Ombudsman calls on the international community to pay attention to the violation of human rights by Russia!

Recall

Illegally imprisoned Crimean Tatar activist Rustem Osmanov is tortured in a Russian penal isolation ward, severely beaten and threatened with death.