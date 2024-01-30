Political analyst: Hetmantsev should be prosecuted under the article of treason for his actions against business

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, should not only be dismissed from his post, but also be criminally liable, because his actions weaken the economy and thus reduce Ukraine's combat capability during the war. This was stated by political expert Serhiy Gaidai in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Experts and representatives of the business community have repeatedly complained that Hetmantsev is managing the tax service in a manual mode. Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, noted that all meetings in the tax service are held with the direct participation of Hetmantsev, and he openly gives instructions and commands to everyone there on how to act . In her opinion, his goal is to put pressure on business, and he is not interested in the consequences for the state.

"I believe that he should be held criminally responsible, because thanks to his actions, Russia is getting a weak economy that is not able to provide for our army. He is reducing our combat capability. That is, he should not just be fired, but I believe that he can be prosecuted for treason," the expert believes.

In his opinion, Hetmantsev and other lawmakers are creating an opportunity for a wide field of corruption, at least in the tax system, which is called "sabotage in favor of enemies during the war" all over the world.

"Over the years, even before the full-scale war, he destroyed several tens of thousands of Ukrainian enterprises and provoked a large emigration of entrepreneurs from the country, who are the golden reserves of the Ukrainian nation. After all, they are the ones who develop the economy and make it possible to strengthen our defense capabilities and so on. Therefore, there should not be political responsibility, but some kind of criminal liability," says Gaidai.

Expert: Zelenskyy's Council for Business Support should also consider pressure on business from Hetmantsev

According to Mr. Hetmantsev, he will not resign as chairman of the Tax Committee, as he believes he is doing everything right.

"He believes that it is necessary and there is no other way. This is his personal worldview, but it does not make it easier for the Ukrainian economy and Ukraine. He thinks it's the right thing to do... and everyone else doesn't understand anything, but he knows how to do the right thing, he fills the budget," the political analyst noted.

Gaidai added that in order to remove Hetmantsev from the leadership of the committee, "there must be a political will of our government.

Recall

Since May 2022, Yevhen Sokur has been acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Business representatives and experts believe that he is the man of MP Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee.

In addition, a poll by Sociopolis showedthat Ukrainian entrepreneurs have a positive attitude toward President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but a significantly negative attitude toward MP Danylo Hetmantsev.