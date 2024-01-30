Political analyst: Hetmantsev should be prosecuted under the article of treason for his actions against business

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 77410 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119004 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123596 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165453 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268348 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176952 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166879 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148634 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238226 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101280 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 70691 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 43804 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 39754 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 52923 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268348 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223542 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248992 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235055 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119005 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100670 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101095 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117574 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118195 views
Actual
Political analyst: Hetmantsev should be prosecuted under the article of treason for his actions against business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 174880 views

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, should not only be dismissed from his post, but also be criminally liable, because his actions weaken the economy and thus reduce Ukraine's combat capability during the war. This was stated by political expert Serhiy Gaidai in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Experts and representatives of the business community have repeatedly complained that Hetmantsev is managing the tax service in a manual mode. Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, noted that all meetings in the tax service are held with the direct participation of Hetmantsev, and he openly gives instructions and commands to everyone there on how to act . In her opinion, his goal is to put pressure on business, and he is not interested in the consequences for the state.

"I believe that he should be held criminally responsible, because thanks to his actions, Russia is getting a weak economy that is not able to provide for our army. He is reducing our combat capability. That is, he should not just be fired, but I believe that he can be prosecuted for treason," the expert believes.

In his opinion, Hetmantsev and other lawmakers are creating an opportunity for a wide field of corruption, at least in the tax system, which is called "sabotage in favor of enemies during the war" all over the world.

"Over the years, even before the full-scale war, he destroyed several tens of thousands of Ukrainian enterprises and provoked a large emigration of entrepreneurs from the country, who are the golden reserves of the Ukrainian nation. After all, they are the ones who develop the economy and make it possible to strengthen our defense capabilities and so on. Therefore, there should not be political responsibility, but some kind of criminal liability," says Gaidai.

Expert: Zelenskyy's Council for Business Support should also consider pressure on business from Hetmantsev29.01.24, 10:50 • 143313 views

According to Mr. Hetmantsev, he will not resign as chairman of the Tax Committee, as he believes he is doing everything right.

"He believes that it is necessary and there is no other way. This is his personal worldview, but it does not make it easier for the Ukrainian economy and Ukraine. He thinks it's the right thing to do... and everyone else doesn't understand anything, but he knows how to do the right thing, he fills the budget," the political analyst noted.

Gaidai added that in order to remove Hetmantsev from the leadership of the committee, "there must be a political will of our government.

Recall

Since May 2022, Yevhen Sokur has been acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Business representatives and experts believe that he is the man of MP Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee.

In addition, a poll by Sociopolis showedthat Ukrainian entrepreneurs have a positive attitude toward President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but a significantly negative attitude toward MP Danylo Hetmantsev.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

