Expert: Zelenskyy's Council for Business Support should also consider pressure on business from Hetmantsev

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 53109 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114768 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120449 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162670 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164216 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265661 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176486 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76644 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 54280 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89955 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 50469 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 30495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265661 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247162 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233457 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114768 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97213 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100079 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116653 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117342 views
Expert: Zelenskyy's Council for Business Support should also consider pressure on business from Hetmantsev

Expert: Zelenskyy's Council for Business Support should also consider pressure on business from Hetmantsev

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143313 views

The Entrepreneurship Support Council, which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, should also consider the pressure on business from Danylo Hetmantsev.

It makes no sense to set up a temporary investigative commission in the Verkhovna Rada to investigate the pressure on business by the head of the Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, because the effectiveness of the TIC is rather low due to the fact that the parliament in Ukraine is not subjective. However, this problem could be addressed by the Entrepreneurship Support Council, which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Andriy Dligach, co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery, in an exclusive commentary to UNN

Details

Experts and representatives of the business community have repeatedly complained that Hetmantsev is managing the tax service in a manual mode. Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, noted that all meetings in the tax service are held with the direct participation of Hetmantsev, and he openly gives everyone instructions and commands on how to act. In her opinion, his goal is to squeeze business and he is not interested in the consequences for the state.

 "Unfortunately, the parliament is not subjective in Ukraine. If the parliament were subjective, then Hetmantsev could be removed from the position of the committee chairman, and reforms would begin. Accordingly, there are several opinions now. The first opinion has already been reflected in the decision of the National Security and Defense Council and the president's proposal to create an effective Business Council, directly with Volodymyr Zelenskyy... The president himself needs to be involved in the decision-making process. This is the only way to make it effective," the expert believes.

According to him, it is necessary for the President and business to work out solutions to solve business problems, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleh Tatarov, as a participant in these solutions, should be the guarantor of their implementation. 

Tax authorities must decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, law or lawlessness - Concorde Bank shareholder Sosedka24.01.24, 12:39 • 30277 views

The second option that could help solve the problems of Ukrainian business is the introduction of institutional changes.

"We now have a conditional moratorium on the pressure of the security forces, as recommended by the National Security and Defense Council. Accordingly, we should use these three months to introduce appropriate changes to the Criminal Code, to pass a law on the Bureau of Economic Security and to ensure that it prioritizes analytical checks over forceful ones, and issues warnings rather than seeing its key actions as detectives who stop business operations. Such institutional and legislative changes are our second opinion," explained Dligach.

Another business idea is to introduce personal liability for tax officers or law enforcement officials who make decisions on economic activity.

"If the courts rule in favor of the business, the official who stopped the business and forced the business to spend money on lawyers should be held accountable," the businessman added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to limit the potential for any possible pressure on "white", legal businesses and to introduce a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise.

After that, on January 23, he enacted the NSDC decision on urgent measures to ensure economic security under martial law. In particular, the NSDC decided to recommend to the President the establishment of a Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under martial law.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising