Expert: Zelenskyy's Council for Business Support should also consider pressure on business from Hetmantsev

It makes no sense to set up a temporary investigative commission in the Verkhovna Rada to investigate the pressure on business by the head of the Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, because the effectiveness of the TIC is rather low due to the fact that the parliament in Ukraine is not subjective. However, this problem could be addressed by the Entrepreneurship Support Council, which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Andriy Dligach, co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Experts and representatives of the business community have repeatedly complained that Hetmantsev is managing the tax service in a manual mode. Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, noted that all meetings in the tax service are held with the direct participation of Hetmantsev, and he openly gives everyone instructions and commands on how to act. In her opinion, his goal is to squeeze business and he is not interested in the consequences for the state.

"Unfortunately, the parliament is not subjective in Ukraine. If the parliament were subjective, then Hetmantsev could be removed from the position of the committee chairman, and reforms would begin. Accordingly, there are several opinions now. The first opinion has already been reflected in the decision of the National Security and Defense Council and the president's proposal to create an effective Business Council, directly with Volodymyr Zelenskyy... The president himself needs to be involved in the decision-making process. This is the only way to make it effective," the expert believes.

According to him, it is necessary for the President and business to work out solutions to solve business problems, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleh Tatarov, as a participant in these solutions, should be the guarantor of their implementation.

The second option that could help solve the problems of Ukrainian business is the introduction of institutional changes.

"We now have a conditional moratorium on the pressure of the security forces, as recommended by the National Security and Defense Council. Accordingly, we should use these three months to introduce appropriate changes to the Criminal Code, to pass a law on the Bureau of Economic Security and to ensure that it prioritizes analytical checks over forceful ones, and issues warnings rather than seeing its key actions as detectives who stop business operations. Such institutional and legislative changes are our second opinion," explained Dligach.

Another business idea is to introduce personal liability for tax officers or law enforcement officials who make decisions on economic activity.

"If the courts rule in favor of the business, the official who stopped the business and forced the business to spend money on lawyers should be held accountable," the businessman added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to limit the potential for any possible pressure on "white", legal businesses and to introduce a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise.

After that, on January 23, he enacted the NSDC decision on urgent measures to ensure economic security under martial law. In particular, the NSDC decided to recommend to the President the establishment of a Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under martial law.