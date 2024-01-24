Tax authorities must decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, law or lawlessness - Concorde Bank shareholder Sosedka

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103439 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113666 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143989 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140460 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177758 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172231 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284922 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 34617 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 37894 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 48555 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68223 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 34494 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103439 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237205 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262375 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68223 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143989 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107494 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107448 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123514 views
Actual
Tax authorities must decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, law or lawlessness - Concorde Bank shareholder Sosedka

Tax authorities must decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, law or lawlessness - Concorde Bank shareholder Sosedka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30282 views

Concorde Bank shareholder Sosedka believes that the tax authorities should decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, law or lawlessness

Tomorrow, January 25, the Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Large Taxpayers plans to consider the objections filed by the liquidator of Concord Bank to the results of a tax audit that illegally charged almost UAH 400 million in fines on the instructions of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. This was stated by Olena Sosiedka, co-owner of JSC Concord JSC, who is included in the ranking of the 50 most influential women in FinTech as a co-founder of the first Ukrainian fintech ecosystem ConCord Fsintech Solutions, UNN reports.

"If tomorrow the illegal act on the 392 million invented by Hetmantsev is sanctified by the decision of the commission chaired by Mykola Chmeruk, a Pandora's box will open, and the banking environment will realize that the tax authorities can visit them at any time, unreasonably impose billions of dollars in fines, and this will be a collapse for any bank... Today, the ball is in the court of the Central Interregional Tax Administration - they are the ones who have to decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, on the side of law or lawlessness, on the side of Ukraine's European choice or Azarov's "Azarovism," Sosedka wrote on her Facebook page .

According to her, after the decision to liquidate Concord Bank and transfer it to the liquidator's management, a tax audit was conducted in accordance with the procedure, which lasted three months. "We know that based on its results, an act in the amount of UAH 700 thousand was drawn up, to which, on the personal instructions of the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, UAH 392 million was illegally added, and why not a billion, 3 or 10 billion?" - said the banker, adding that the DGF, represented by the bank's liquidator, did not agree with this audit report and filed its objections.

In particular, she said, the tax authorities, under pressure from Hetmantsev, decided to charge VAT on the bank's financial transactions and commission income, which are not subject to this tax by law.

"But Hetmantsev did not stop there and is now manually demanding that the DGF disclose bank secrecy to implement his criminal plans, which would be a blatant violation of the law," Sosedka added.

She said that the team of Concord Bank is currently preparing an official appeal to the NABU regarding Hetmantsev's illegal actions.

She also noted that the bank's owners are not going to remain silent and will fight for what is right. "If necessary, we will appeal to law enforcement agencies - NABU, the Prosecutor's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation - and demand legal decisions," Sosedka summarized.

The banker emphasized that the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, hiding behind public interests, abuses his power and position and "destroys Ukrainian business with the hands of the tax authorities." According to the banker, he personally calls the tax authorities and tells them how to act in relation to a particular business.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to limit the potential for any possible pressure on "white", legal businesses and to introduce a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise. After that, on January 23, he enacted the NSDC decision on urgent measures to ensure economic security under martial law.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising