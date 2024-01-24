Tax authorities must decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, law or lawlessness - Concorde Bank shareholder Sosedka

Tomorrow, January 25, the Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Large Taxpayers plans to consider the objections filed by the liquidator of Concord Bank to the results of a tax audit that illegally charged almost UAH 400 million in fines on the instructions of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. This was stated by Olena Sosiedka, co-owner of JSC Concord JSC, who is included in the ranking of the 50 most influential women in FinTech as a co-founder of the first Ukrainian fintech ecosystem ConCord Fsintech Solutions, UNN reports.

"If tomorrow the illegal act on the 392 million invented by Hetmantsev is sanctified by the decision of the commission chaired by Mykola Chmeruk, a Pandora's box will open, and the banking environment will realize that the tax authorities can visit them at any time, unreasonably impose billions of dollars in fines, and this will be a collapse for any bank... Today, the ball is in the court of the Central Interregional Tax Administration - they are the ones who have to decide whether they are on the side of good or evil, on the side of law or lawlessness, on the side of Ukraine's European choice or Azarov's "Azarovism," Sosedka wrote on her Facebook page .

According to her, after the decision to liquidate Concord Bank and transfer it to the liquidator's management, a tax audit was conducted in accordance with the procedure, which lasted three months. "We know that based on its results, an act in the amount of UAH 700 thousand was drawn up, to which, on the personal instructions of the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, UAH 392 million was illegally added, and why not a billion, 3 or 10 billion?" - said the banker, adding that the DGF, represented by the bank's liquidator, did not agree with this audit report and filed its objections.

In particular, she said, the tax authorities, under pressure from Hetmantsev, decided to charge VAT on the bank's financial transactions and commission income, which are not subject to this tax by law.

"But Hetmantsev did not stop there and is now manually demanding that the DGF disclose bank secrecy to implement his criminal plans, which would be a blatant violation of the law," Sosedka added.

She said that the team of Concord Bank is currently preparing an official appeal to the NABU regarding Hetmantsev's illegal actions.

She also noted that the bank's owners are not going to remain silent and will fight for what is right. "If necessary, we will appeal to law enforcement agencies - NABU, the Prosecutor's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation - and demand legal decisions," Sosedka summarized.

The banker emphasized that the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, hiding behind public interests, abuses his power and position and "destroys Ukrainian business with the hands of the tax authorities." According to the banker, he personally calls the tax authorities and tells them how to act in relation to a particular business.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to limit the potential for any possible pressure on "white", legal businesses and to introduce a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise. After that, on January 23, he enacted the NSDC decision on urgent measures to ensure economic security under martial law.