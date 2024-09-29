Polish President Andrzej Duda to go on trial for unfortunate comparison of some Poles to pigs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 80841 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105199 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169715 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139338 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143965 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101311 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111091 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113215 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 56608 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63049 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169715 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190064 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142467 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142452 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147127 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155358 views
Actual
Polish President Andrzej Duda to go on trial for unfortunate comparison of some Poles to pigs

Polish President Andrzej Duda to go on trial for unfortunate comparison of some Poles to pigs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26251 views

The Center for Monitoring Racist Behavior believes that the president has insulted citizens; the first hearing will take place in 2025.

Polish President Andrzej Duda will go on trial for an unfortunate statement about Poles, UNN reports, citing Polish information resources.

The case concerns Andrzej Duda's commentary on the film "The Green Border" by Polish director Agnieszka Holland. The film tells the story of refugees from the Middle East and Africa who are trying to get to the EU through the border of Belarus and Poland. The filmmaker reveals how Belarusian propaganda lures migrants to the Polish border with the promise of an easy way to the EU.

The Polish president did not like the way the film portrayed the Polish Border Guard.

"The fact that Ms. Holland shows Polish employees doing their job for Polish society, for the safety of all of us, for the safety of Poland, in this way, I am not surprised that the Border Guard officers who watched this film used the slogan 'Only pigs sit in the cinema,'" Duda said.

He later added that these were not his direct words, but a quote. Duda also referred to the "law on quotation". However, the Center for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Behavior believes that Duda insulted the citizens of his own country. According to the organization, the first hearing in the case of the Polish president will be held on October 24, 2025 in Warsaw. It is specified that by that time Duda will no longer be president.

Poland allows security forces to use weapons at the border with “impunity”27.07.24, 14:01 • 28688 views

Add

The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has been going on for several years. At the most acute moments of the crisis, several thousand migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, were crossing the border with Poland. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the situation on the border deteriorated, as Belarus received support from Moscow. Polish border guards and the military have repeatedly used water cannons and tear gas to disperse migrants.

In June 2024, Poland introduced a buffer zone on the border with Belarus. In September, this regime was extended until almost mid-December. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising