Polish Interior Minister: 55 people were detained at farmers' protests in Warsaw the day before

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18279 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60302 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45101 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216429 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193897 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177653 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249503 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155327 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371688 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17658 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216509 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175470 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193955 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12141 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21017 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21535 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39445 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47187 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Polish Interior Minister: 55 people were detained at farmers' protests in Warsaw the day before

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28611 views

55 people were detained during the farmers' protests in Warsaw, 26 of them were identified as "hooligans and provocateurs" who attacked the police, according to Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski.

Polish Interior Minister: 55 people were detained at farmers' protests in Warsaw the day before

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said that 55 people had been detained the day before during the protests in Warsaw. Marcin Kierwinski  noted that 26 of the detainees were "hooligans and provocateurs" who attacked the police. He said this during a press conference to Polish media, UNN reports.

I want to be very clear - and I want this to sound very clear - to distinguish between two categories of protesters. The protesting farmers, who were peacefully protesting in accordance with the rights of every citizen, but we also had to deal with a group of hooligans and provocateurs who attacked the police. There is probably no doubt about that. We all see, we have seen these pictures, when poles with white and red flags were being cut out of the pavement and the pavement was flying towards the police. 

- commented Kervinsky.

Details

Kervinsky said that "55 people were detained in total, but 26 people (...) were detained at this critical moment." - After the meeting was dissolved by the organizers. When the police called - because emotions were running high - for people to disperse.

According to the minister, the 26 people detained had aggressive behavior. He added that "measures are being taken against these people.

26 people were physically detained there. Almost half of these people were intoxicated. There were people with 1.7 ppm.

- He said.

Law enforcement also reported that a total of 14 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters. One of them has a serious head injury and is in the hospital.

As a result of the aggressive behavior of some protesters, 14 police officers were injured. ... One is still in the hospital.

 ," said Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek.

There were also injuries among the protesters. Four protesters received medical assistance after police used tear gas.

Mrochek explained that these were gas-related incidents, and the assistance was one-time and lasted several minutes.

Optional

PiS chairman Mariusz Blaszczak also commented on the protest at a conference to journalists in the Sejm on Thursday. He said that Kervinsky was responsible for the unrest during the farmers' protest, criticized the actions of the police and expressed no confidence in the head of the Polish Interior Ministry.

- Undoubtedly, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration is responsible for everything that concerns the security of our homeland, everything that happened yesterday. That is why we have prepared a motion of no confidence in Minister Kerwinski, which will be submitted in the near future... We do not support (...) the use of the police for political purposes, ... and we do not agree to call farmers hooligans - hence the conclusion (of no confidence - ed.) 

- Blashchak said.

Recall

On March 6, in the morning, farmers went on a general strike in Warsaw. The protesters set tires on fire in front of the Prime Minister's office. They demanded protection from foreign agricultural imports.

In the evening, clashes  between protesting farmers and law enforcement officers took place in front of the Polish Sejm building. There were injuries on both sides.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyPolitics
Warsaw
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90