Polish farmers and carriers promise to block all traffic on the border in February and March

Representatives of Polish farmers have announced a complete blockade of the border starting February 20. Also, Polish carriers may resume their strike for 20 days starting March 1. At the same time, the EU does not support amending Ukraine's agreement with the EU on international freight transportation, in which Poland is interested.

This was reported by UNN, referring to a comment on the air of the telethon "United News" by the vice president of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Volodymyr Balin.

Details

According to Balin, Polish farmers promise to block all communication, including railroad traffic, starting February 20. At the same time, in early January this year, the government signed certain agreements with the farmers who started the strike on February 9.

The Polish carriers signed the agreement on January 16, and the blockade was suspended until March 1 that evening. According to Balin, the EU does not support changes to the EU-Ukraine agreement on international freight transportation, while Polish carriers, according to unofficial information, plan to block the entire border for twenty days in March.

As far as we know, the European Commission does not support the position of the Polish side regarding amendments to the Ukraine-EU agreement and international freight transportation. Accordingly, there is a high risk that the carriers will join the strike as of March 1. According to our preliminary unofficial information, they want to block everything for twenty days and then sit down and talk to us from a position of strength. - said the representative of the Association of Road Carriers.

Recall

Ukrainian carriers at the Yagodyn checkpoint will repeat the actions of the protesting Poles, detaining cars for checking documents as part of an organized protest.