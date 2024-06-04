Poland will spend more than 7 760 million to strengthen cybersecurity in the face of a possible russian threat

Poland will spend more than 3 billion zlotys to strengthen cybersecurity after a possible russian cyberattack. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Poland's digitalization Minister Krzysztof Gavkowski said at a press conference on Monday that Poland will spend more than 3 billion zlotys (7 760 million) to strengthen cybersecurity.

As long as the European Parliament elections are held in Poland on Sunday, the authorities are on high alert about possible attempts by the russian federation to interfere in the vote.

