Pletenchuk: Occupants in Crimea managed to restore the damaged ferry crossing - Pletenchuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14355 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 138385 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137569 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151438 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206474 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243385 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150604 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370630 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183060 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149928 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 138482 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137637 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131429 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151504 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10901 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12232 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16400 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17659 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30354 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Pletenchuk: Occupants in Crimea managed to restore the damaged ferry crossing - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24245 views

The Russian occupiers in Crimea managed to restore the operation of the Kerch ferry crossing, which was damaged in late May.

Pletenchuk: Occupants in Crimea managed to restore the damaged ferry crossing - Pletenchuk

The Russian occupiers in Crimea managed to resume the operation of the Kerch ferry crossing, which was damaged by the Defense Forces in late May. This was announced during a briefing on June 18 by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, UNN reports.

Details

"As for the issue of logistics, logistics support for Crimea. This is the most pressing issue right now. We see that the grouping continues to be supplied by the ferry crossing, which can be called civilian only conditionally, given that it carries more than three-quarters of the military logistics to supply Crimea and the southern grouping that is fighting in the southern direction," Pletenchuk said.

When asked whether it was possible to say that the ferry crossing, which was damaged by Ukrainian strikes, had been restored by the occupiers, Pletenchuk replied: "I can state that the ferry is now working.

Recall

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck with ATACMS missiles at the Kerch ferry crossing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ukrainian Navy
Kerch
Crimea
MGM-140 ATACMS
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91