Pletenchuk: Occupants in Crimea managed to restore the damaged ferry crossing - Pletenchuk

The Russian occupiers in Crimea managed to resume the operation of the Kerch ferry crossing, which was damaged by the Defense Forces in late May. This was announced during a briefing on June 18 by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, UNN reports.

Details

"As for the issue of logistics, logistics support for Crimea. This is the most pressing issue right now. We see that the grouping continues to be supplied by the ferry crossing, which can be called civilian only conditionally, given that it carries more than three-quarters of the military logistics to supply Crimea and the southern grouping that is fighting in the southern direction," Pletenchuk said.

When asked whether it was possible to say that the ferry crossing, which was damaged by Ukrainian strikes, had been restored by the occupiers, Pletenchuk replied: "I can state that the ferry is now working.

Recall

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck with ATACMS missiles at the Kerch ferry crossing.