Russian dictator Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has confirmed the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov to Riyadh. Tomorrow, February 18, they are expected to meet with their American counterparts to discuss the restoration of the entire complex of Russian-American relations.

Peskov said this in a statement to the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

Today, Foreign Minister Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov are flying to Riyadh on behalf of President Putin. They are expected to meet with their American counterparts in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss the restoration of the entire complex of Russian-American relations. It will also be devoted to possible negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement and the organization of a meeting between the two presidents - Peskov said.

Addendum Addendum

Axios reported that a meeting of senior US and Russian officials to discuss a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine will take place on Tuesday, February 18, in Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump confirms President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of expected talks with Russian officials aimed at ending Moscow's nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government delegation begins a working visit to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the President's visit. Projects in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure worth $500 million were presented