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People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Volodina decided to resign, the committee approved - deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

The Regulations Committee supported Daria Volodina's statement on the termination of her powers. Now the Verkhovna Rada must vote for the corresponding resolution.

People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Volodina decided to resign, the committee approved - deputy

The Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Deputy Ethics, and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada supported the statement of People's Deputy Daria Volodina from "Servant of the People" regarding the resignation of her mandate. The final decision must be made by the parliament during a vote. This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Monday, reports UNN.

Details

"The Regulations Committee supported at its meeting the statement of People's Deputy Volodina regarding the resignation of her mandate. In this case, a vote in the hall (226+) will be needed for the resolution to come into force," Zheleznyak emphasized on social media.

According to him, Daria Volodina is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy.

"She was elected on the general list of SN, so this will not affect the total number of faction members," Zheleznyak noted.

Recall

As reported, several dozen people's deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction wrote statements about resigning their mandates, including due to low salaries.

Julia Shramko

Politics