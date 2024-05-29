People's deputies registered a bill to increase the period for updating the data of those liable for military service to 150 days

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill to extend the deadline for updating data for those liable for military service, reports UNN.

Thus, on May 29, the Parliament registered Draft Law No. 11305 on amendments to the final and transitional provisions of the law of Ukraine "on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine concerning certain issues of military service, mobilization and military registration" regarding the extension of the period for updating military credentials.

Before that, on May 28, MP Volodymyr Ariev, who is a co-author of draft law No. 11305, reported on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels that the Verkhovna Rada will register a bill with a proposal to increase the period for updating the data of those liable for military service from 60 to 150 days.

On May 18, the increased mobilization Actcame into force, requiring men between the ages of 18 and 60 to clarify their credentials within 60 days. You can do this through territorial recruitment centers, the conscript's electronic cabinet, or through Administrative Service Centers (CAA).

710 thousand Ukrainians were removed from the groundless "search" thanks to the "Reserve+"application. To view your updated status, you must re-log in to the app .