Pentagon: As soon as Congress approves aid to Ukraine, deliveries will begin immediately
Kyiv • UNN
The Pentagon says that U.S. military aid to Ukraine will begin as soon as Congress approves the next package.
Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the United States will be able to provide Ukraine with new military assistance packages in a short time after the US Congress passes the relevant bill. This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing, UNN reports.
Details
She emphasized that the U.S. Department of Defense has usually been able to assemble the necessary weapons systems and ammunition within a few days each time a new aid package has been allocated. This time should not be an exception.
As soon as Congress provides us with this authority, I think we will be able to deliver aid packages to Ukrainians fairly quickly
Without US help, Ukraine will have to decide which cities it can hold - Pentagon20.02.24, 23:24 • 30379 views