Pashinsky case: the court remanded businessman Tyshchenko under arrest

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23546 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in custody on charges of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in damage to the state, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state, to custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

"The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on the suspect with an alternative of UAH 363.360 million bail," the statement said.

We are talking about businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who was placed under arrest by the HACC investigating judge until April 11 in the case of misappropriation of oil products worth UAH 967 million seized in the case of the owner of the so-called Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company group of companies

If bail is granted for Tyshchenko, he will be subject to the following obligations:

to appear before a detective, prosecutor or court at every call and request;

not to leave the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;

notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence;

to refrain from communicating with other suspects, witnesses in criminal proceedings and other persons regarding the suspicion reported to him/her, except for defense counsel, detectives, prosecutors, investigating judge, court;

deposit your passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;

wear an electronic control device.

Recall

Yesterday, on February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

