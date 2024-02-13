Pashinsky case: the court remanded businessman Tyshchenko under arrest

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state, to custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

"The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on the suspect with an alternative of UAH 363.360 million bail," the statement said.

We are talking about businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who was placed under arrest by the HACC investigating judge until April 11 in the case of misappropriation of oil products worth UAH 967 million seized in the case of the owner of the so-called Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company group of companies

If bail is granted for Tyshchenko, he will be subject to the following obligations:

to appear before a detective, prosecutor or court at every call and request;

not to leave the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;

notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence;

to refrain from communicating with other suspects, witnesses in criminal proceedings and other persons regarding the suspicion reported to him/her, except for defense counsel, detectives, prosecutors, investigating judge, court;

deposit your passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;

wear an electronic control device.

Yesterday, on February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.