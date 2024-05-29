Partisans in Sevastopol found an anti - submarine ship and boats of the Russian Federation - "Atesh"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11876 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87814 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141688 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146633 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241347 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172336 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163975 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220630 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44970 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107875 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34984 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66731 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241346 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220629 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233098 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 11827 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16872 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107875 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111862 views
Partisans in Sevastopol found an anti - submarine ship and boats of the Russian Federation - "Atesh"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34671 views

Ukrainian partisans in occupied Sevastopol found the anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy" alexandrovets " and various boats guarding the coast of the city.

Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol found the anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy "alexandrovets" and various boats that guard the coast of the city. This is reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", writes UNN.

Agents of our movement scouted Streletskaya Bay in Sevastopol and found the placement of the anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy MPK-49 "alexandrovets" and various boats that guard the coast of Sevastopol,

- the message says.

Details

Increased activity of the Russian military was also recorded. Military trucks are constantly loaded and unloaded at the pier.

Coordinates: 44.3617, 33.2808.

They do not learn from their mistakes and continue to stay in the Ukrainian territories, for which they will be punished. All detailed information has already been placed in safe hands,

- the partisans noticed.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans in occupied Yevpatoria found Russian military trucks unloading trains with construction materials for the construction of fortifications on the western coast of Crimea.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
yevpatoriaYevpatoria
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol
polandPoland

