Partisans in Sevastopol found an anti - submarine ship and boats of the Russian Federation - "Atesh"

Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol found the anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy "alexandrovets" and various boats that guard the coast of the city. This is reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", writes UNN.

Agents of our movement scouted Streletskaya Bay in Sevastopol and found the placement of the anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy MPK-49 "alexandrovets" and various boats that guard the coast of Sevastopol, - the message says.

Details

Increased activity of the Russian military was also recorded. Military trucks are constantly loaded and unloaded at the pier.

Coordinates: 44.3617, 33.2808.

They do not learn from their mistakes and continue to stay in the Ukrainian territories, for which they will be punished. All detailed information has already been placed in safe hands, - the partisans noticed.

Recall

