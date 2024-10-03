Part of the Victory Plan is a decision on Ukraine's place in the European and global security architecture - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that part of the Victory Plan is geopolitical certainty, that is, a decision on Ukraine's place in the European and global security architecture. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports .

Details

Our key goal is Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance. Ukraine can become the 33rd NATO country, and Ukrainians deserve it. Today we have discussed in detail the prospects for cooperation, the key benchmarks that can strengthen us, that can strengthen our cooperation. We discussed elements of our country's Victory Plan that will strengthen Ukraine. We are now preparing for the next meeting in the Ramstein format, and we will discuss this Victory Plan there as well. I also want to discuss it with our partners. And I want to remind you that Ramstein unites more than 50 countries, all those who have been truly supporting Ukraine's defense throughout the war - Zelensky said.

He noted that it is important for Ukraine that all strong, reliable partners absolutely clearly understand the vision, motives, and most importantly, the realism of our approach to ending this war, and in a way that is fair.

“In particular, part of the plan (of victory - ed.) is geopolitical certainty, that is, a decision on Ukraine's place in the European and global security architecture. Moscow must receive a clear signal that guaranteed security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe is irreversible, as well as the independent right of every democratic nation in Europe to determine its future,” Zelensky added.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine needs to strengthen its positions on the frontline to be able to increase pressure on Russia for the sake of fair, real diplomacy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot stop Russia without long-range weapons, so Ukraine is asking for permission to allow long-range weapons to strike at Russia.