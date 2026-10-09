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Part of Odesa was left without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Due to an accident in Odesa, the Peresypskyi, Khadzhibeiskyi and Prymorskyi districts have been de-energized. Energy workers are already restoring power supply.

Part of Odesa was left without power
Illustrative photo

A number of districts in Odesa were left without electricity due to an accident; energy workers are already working, UNN reports, citing "Dumska".

Details

A localized power outage occurred in Odesa’s Peresypskyi, Khadzhibeyskyi, and Prymorskyi districts due to an accident in the network.

Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supplies.

Tomorrow, part of Ukraine will once again have electricity according to a schedule — how long will the outages last09.10.26, 18:11 • 2812 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Power outage
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Odesa