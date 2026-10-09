Part of Odesa was left without power

Illustrative photo

A number of districts in Odesa were left without electricity due to an accident; energy workers are already working, UNN reports, citing "Dumska".

Details

A localized power outage occurred in Odesa’s Peresypskyi, Khadzhibeyskyi, and Prymorskyi districts due to an accident in the network.

Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supplies.

Tomorrow, part of Ukraine will once again have electricity according to a schedule — how long will the outages last