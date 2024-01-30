PACE Committee approves draft resolution on confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 76267 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118811 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123449 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165503 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268208 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166875 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148632 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101120 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69541 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42489 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38578 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51899 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268208 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248907 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234982 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118811 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100620 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101048 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117536 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118157 views
Actual
PACE Committee approves draft resolution on confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation

PACE Committee approves draft resolution on confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81663 views

The PACE Political Affairs Committee has adopted a draft resolution recommending the creation of an international mechanism to transfer $300 billion in frozen russian state assets to help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure damaged by russian aggression.

The Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a draft resolution on the confiscation of frozen russian assets and their use to support Ukraine's recovery. This was reported by UNN with reference to the PACE press service.

Details

In a draft resolution based on a report by Albanian representative Lulzim Bashi, the committee noted that russia, as the aggressor country, should provide "full compensation for the damage caused by its unlawful actions at the international level, including for the destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, economic losses, and other negative consequences.

EU ambassadors agree to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine29.01.24, 22:59 • 100254 views

The committee said that approximately $300 billion in frozen russian state assets should now be transferred to rebuild Ukraine.

As of June 2023, the documented damage to Ukraine's infrastructure and economy as a result of russian aggression is estimated at $416 billion, the parliamentarians said.

The Committee recommends the creation of an "international compensation mechanism" under the auspices of the Council of Europe, which would involve the establishment of an international trust fund to which assets from Council of Europe member states and other states would be transferred.

In addition, it is proposed to establish an impartial and effective claims commission, acting in accordance with generally recognized legal norms, to consider claims from Ukraine and other entities (individuals and legal entities) affected by the aggression.

Addendum

The committee also called on the Council of Europe member states and other states that have frozen russian assets to actively cooperate in the transfer of these assets through this mechanism with the support of the EU, the US and the G7 countries.

Under international law, states have the right to take countermeasures against a country that has seriously violated international law. It is time for the Council of Europe to move from sanctions to countermeasures

- said the PACE Political Affairs Committee.

The project argues that this will help strengthen Ukraine, ensure russia's accountability, and deter potential future instances of aggression. 

The Parliamentary Assembly, which includes parliamentarians from 46 countries, is to consider this issue at one of its next sessions.  This project is part of the compensation mechanism agreed upon at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik in the summer of 2023.

Russia prepares for court battle to protect its frozen assets - Bloomberg12.01.24, 15:25 • 30477 views

Recall

"Ukraine needs frozen russian assets, not a frozen military conflict". This statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a briefing in Davos the day before.

Kuleba: Frozen Russian assets can cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs09.01.24, 09:39 • 27195 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

