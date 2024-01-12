Russia prepares for court battle to protect its frozen assets - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101429 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112250 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142350 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139227 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177184 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167263 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48802 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38189 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70937 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40645 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60129 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101420 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284176 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251493 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236588 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261802 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60144 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142342 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107219 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107190 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123273 views
Actual
Russia prepares for court battle to protect its frozen assets - Bloomberg

Russia prepares for court battle to protect its frozen assets - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30479 views

Russia is preparing a lawsuit to protect its frozen assets abroad and has engaged international law firms to participate in possible litigation

Russia is planning a lawsuit to prevent any attempts by the United States or Europe to confiscate some of its $300 billion in frozen central bank assets in favor of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, citing sources, officials in Moscow who are studying the possibility of confiscating the funds have concluded that such an outcome is unlikely. The Bank of Russia is now close to concluding an agreement with international law firms to represent the country's interests in the event of a trial, the newspaper writes.

According to the sources, the Russian authorities have also commissioned an expert review of relevant legislation abroad and precedents in other countries.

According to the publication, the administration of US President Joe Biden is currently supporting legislation that would allow it to confiscate some Russian assets. The White House wants to coordinate this move with G7 allies, especially in Europe, where about two-thirds of frozen Russian funds are held and where support for confiscation, especially unilateral confiscation, has been lukewarm.

Bloomberg: White House backs confiscation of frozen Russian assets11.01.24, 05:45 • 39029 views

The Bank of Russia refused to comment on its plans. Asked about the consequences of possible Western moves, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would challenge them in court and warned that it could take retaliatory measures, according to RosSIA.

"Officials who participated in the discussion are confident that the court case will prevent any transfer of funds to Ukraine, even if Russia fails to seize control of the money," the newspaper writes, citing sources.

In their opinion, the West has little chance in court and has no legal grounds for arrest based on the legislation adopted after the freeze, they said.

According to Sergey Glandin, partner at BGP Litigation in Moscow, who specializes in compliance and sanctions law, the possibility of legal action by Russia depends on the circumstances of the actions taken and the existence of a bilateral investment protection agreement.

According to him, possible avenues for Russia could include the International Court of Justice in The Hague or the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

An attempt to seize the assets would lead to numerous legal disputes in court "for many years," Glandin said, warning in response of a "war of confiscation.

US suggests G7 explore ways to confiscate $300bn worth of Russian assets. - FT28.12.23, 12:17 • 99910 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising