Over the past day, the Air Force struck 3 areas of concentration of Russian troops

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, three areas of personnel concentration and an enemy electronic warfare station.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 10:00 a.m. on May 26.

Over the past day, 141 combat engagements took place. According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 10 missile attacks with 13 missiles, 40 air strikes (including 56 combat aircraft), 1001 strikes by kamikaze drones (994 of which were fpv) at the positions of our troops and populated areas. The occupiers also fired 3604 times from various types of weapons, 96 of them from MLRS - the statement said.

The General Staff reports that Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control centers, three areas of personnel concentration and an enemy electronic warfare station

On the night of Sunday, May 26, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 501,190 people, 7662 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment.