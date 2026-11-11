Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
09:12 PM • 3258 views
The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details
07:40 PM • 10837 views
U.S. representatives will deliver a ceasefire proposal to Putin — Zelenskyy expects a response in Dublin
06:51 PM • 12613 views
Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructionsVideo
06:07 PM • 12693 views
Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth OlympicsPhotoVideo
05:19 PM • 14295 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:47 PM • 19214 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
04:05 PM • 22690 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
November 11, 02:43 PM • 26067 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Exclusive
November 11, 02:30 PM • 16191 views
Case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: Judge Chaplytskyi to again appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over lawyers’ conduct
November 11, 02:06 PM • 13798 views
Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Kushner announced "significant progress" in the Ukraine–US–Russian Federation talks — they discussed security and territoriesNovember 11, 12:30 PM • 10205 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 21640 views
Fragment of the relics of Saint Nicholas was stolen in France — the suspect confessed to destroying itNovember 11, 03:12 PM • 6812 views
The head of the Russian delegation said that Moscow and Kyiv are "approaching peace"November 11, 03:38 PM • 5106 views
The Russian ambassador to the United States has died suddenly04:22 PM • 8488 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers04:47 PM • 19210 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished04:05 PM • 22683 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhotoNovember 11, 02:43 PM • 26061 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 55605 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 61906 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Pedro Sánchez
Alberto Núñez Feijóo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideo07:08 PM • 3080 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 21658 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 35634 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 32290 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 29103 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Social network
TikTok

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Russia launched 61 airstrikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 1,860 attacks. The Defense Forces repelled attacks in several areas.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas

Over the course of November 11, 149 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff report of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 61 airstrikes and dropped 171 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it used 5,466 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 1,860 shelling attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops

- the report states.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have launched two airstrikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 99 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, six of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units once, toward the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Zelena Dolyna and toward Lyman.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense06.11.26, 13:16 • 3102 views

On the Kostyantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults: in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Rozkishne, Toretske, Sofiivka and Vilne, and toward the settlements of Mykolaipillia and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out six attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Novomykolaivka and toward Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupiers were killed here today and 16 wounded; two vehicles, two guns, seven special-purpose assets, one UAV command post and 76 enemy shelters were destroyed. One vehicle, one gun, two special-purpose assets, three UAV command posts and 134 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 312 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the military reported.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhniia Tersa, Biloheria, Mala Tokmachka and toward the settlement of Rivne.

On the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro directions, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation on the other directions," the General Staff added.

To remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that conceding Donbas would not stop putin, but would only give him a pause before a new offensive deeper into Ukraine.

The Russians used the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky to rotate troops and bring in ammunition – General Staff02.11.26, 07:58 • 4674 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineBusiness News
War in Ukraine
Ukraine