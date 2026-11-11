Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas

Over the course of November 11, 149 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff report of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 61 airstrikes and dropped 171 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it used 5,466 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 1,860 shelling attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops - the report states.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have launched two airstrikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 99 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, six of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units once, toward the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Zelena Dolyna and toward Lyman.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense

On the Kostyantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults: in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Rozkishne, Toretske, Sofiivka and Vilne, and toward the settlements of Mykolaipillia and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out six attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Novomykolaivka and toward Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupiers were killed here today and 16 wounded; two vehicles, two guns, seven special-purpose assets, one UAV command post and 76 enemy shelters were destroyed. One vehicle, one gun, two special-purpose assets, three UAV command posts and 134 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 312 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the military reported.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhniia Tersa, Biloheria, Mala Tokmachka and toward the settlement of Rivne.

On the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro directions, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation on the other directions," the General Staff added.

To remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that conceding Donbas would not stop putin, but would only give him a pause before a new offensive deeper into Ukraine.

The Russians used the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky to rotate troops and bring in ammunition – General Staff