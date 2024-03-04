$41.340.03
ukenru
Our messages were heard: Shmyhal on the plan to unblock the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24812 views

The prime minister noted that Poland had heard Ukraine's messages on resolving the border crisis and was working on a five-point plan to unblock the border.

Our messages were heard: Shmyhal on the plan to unblock the border

The Polish side has heard Ukraine's messages, and work is underway on five points of the border de-blockade plan. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

He spoke about the areas of communication with the Polish government, noting that society, farmers and the Polish government have drawn attention to the import of goods from Belarus, Russia and third countries. At the same time, Ukraine will adhere to the five-point plan to resolve the crisis at the border, which Shmyhal had outlined earlier.

We are not ready to make any additional concessions beyond those mentioned in the five points. I would like to remind you that in addition to the four types of goods that are not allowed, we also agreed to the European Commission's proposal to control exports of poultry, eggs and sugar and to introduce appropriate automatic safeguard measures and emergency braking mechanisms, which are prescribed in the European Commission's rules. On our part, this is a step towards Polish farmers, and we have already taken it

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal emphasized that there is no point in putting further pressure on Ukraine, as the Ukrainian side is also fighting for the survival of Ukrainian farmers and the economy.

He also emphasized that Ukraine sees the work of the Polish police, and at the level of local administrations, a tolerant attitude and the passage of goods that Ukraine needs in the first place.

We see the Polish government's desire to take steps towards us, and they are engaging associations. We see that our messages have been heard and are being addressed. Separately, we are working with the European Commission on mechanisms for joint control at checkpoints by customs and border guards, as well as the exchange of databases. We discussed this with Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Kyiv

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that there is a pilot project with the Romanian side for joint control and exchange of databases, including customs values at the border with Romania

We are currently negotiating with the Polish side, and we want to extend it to the BCP with Poland. This will give us extremely open, understandable statistics, and it will also give an understanding and have a positive impact on Polish carriers and farmers that we do not hide anything under the table

- Shmyhal said. 

Addendum

Shmyhal reportedthat the Ukrainian plan to resolve the border blockade is already being worked out by the Polish side.

Ukraine is negotiating confiscation of $300 billion of Russian assets - Shmyhal04.03.24, 15:30 • 23931 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
European Commission
Romania
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
Poland
