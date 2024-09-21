Our ability to bring the war home to Russia: Zelensky reacts to the destruction of arsenals in Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109409 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113354 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183785 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146231 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148208 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140901 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190546 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112238 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180218 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104904 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 52335 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 41431 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 69818 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 42576 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 38432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183785 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190546 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207392 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195998 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146319 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150242 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141371 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157990 views
Our ability to bring the war home to Russia: Zelensky reacts to the destruction of arsenals in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33937 views

The President of Ukraine praised the military for destroying Russian weapons depots. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of being able to “bring the war home” and the need for more support from partners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the destruction of arsenals in Russia and praised the Ukrainian military for their accuracy, and emphasized that this is "the ability to bring the war back home to Russia," UNN reports .

"Today we should again recognize our soldiers for their accuracy - accuracy on enemy territory. This is something that changes the situation fundamentally - our ability to bring the war back home to Russia.

We have another arsenal in Russia, and it was a significant arsenal for the occupier. All our soldiers of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine who were involved - thank you! The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and everyone who was involved - well done!

There is also good work by the SBU on another arsenal of Russian troops. These were caches of Russian tactical missiles and guided aerial bombs - everything that Russia uses to terrorize our cities, our positions. And I want to emphasize: we are doing this with our capabilities, our weapons - without the means that our partners can provide and that can significantly accelerate the end of this war by destroying Russia's offensive potential.

If we could direct all our accuracy to the defense of Ukraine, if we had enough missiles and permits that our partners could provide, the overall situation in the war would be much better for our security - for the security of Ukraine and everyone in the world who does not want to exist in the face of such aggressions as this Russian one," Zelensky said during a video address.

Ukrainian defense forces struck two Russian military arsenals. The facilities in Krasnodar Krai and Tver Oblast were attacked, and fires and ammunition detonations were recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

