Our ability to bring the war home to Russia: Zelensky reacts to the destruction of arsenals in Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the destruction of arsenals in Russia and praised the Ukrainian military for their accuracy, and emphasized that this is "the ability to bring the war back home to Russia," UNN reports .

"Today we should again recognize our soldiers for their accuracy - accuracy on enemy territory. This is something that changes the situation fundamentally - our ability to bring the war back home to Russia.

We have another arsenal in Russia, and it was a significant arsenal for the occupier. All our soldiers of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine who were involved - thank you! The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and everyone who was involved - well done!

There is also good work by the SBU on another arsenal of Russian troops. These were caches of Russian tactical missiles and guided aerial bombs - everything that Russia uses to terrorize our cities, our positions. And I want to emphasize: we are doing this with our capabilities, our weapons - without the means that our partners can provide and that can significantly accelerate the end of this war by destroying Russia's offensive potential.

If we could direct all our accuracy to the defense of Ukraine, if we had enough missiles and permits that our partners could provide, the overall situation in the war would be much better for our security - for the security of Ukraine and everyone in the world who does not want to exist in the face of such aggressions as this Russian one," Zelensky said during a video address.

Ukrainian defense forces struck two Russian military arsenals. The facilities in Krasnodar Krai and Tver Oblast were attacked, and fires and ammunition detonations were recorded.