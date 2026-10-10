OSINT analysts confirmed the strike on an oil terminal in Rostov that supplies fuel to the Russian army

OSINT analysts from the ASTRA outlet established that the oil-loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant was hit as a result of the attack on Rostov-on-Don on October 10. The facility is used to export oil products and supply fuel to the Russian army, ASTRA reports, writes UNN.

Details

Experts analyzed photographs and videos provided by local residents after the explosions in the city. Based on geolocation, they concluded that the large-scale fire broke out precisely on the territory of the oil terminal in the Zheleznodorozhny District of Rostov-on-Don.

Earlier, the governor of the Rostov region confirmed the fire and reported that air defense was operating. At the same time, the Russian authorities did not specify which facility had caught fire.

What is known about the oil terminal

According to ASTRA, the affected facility was previously known as "Yug Rusi," but it is now officially called the "NZNP Oil-Loading Terminal." Its designed capacity is approximately 2.5 million tonnes of oil products per year.

The terminal handles products from the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant and other suppliers. It is used to export fuel, generate foreign-currency revenues, and meet the needs of Russian troops.

This is not the first attack on the facility. On July 9, 2026, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a successful strike on the oil-loading terminal, after which a fire broke out on its premises.

The exact extent of the damage to the terminal as a result of the new attack remains unknown.

A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attack