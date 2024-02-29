$41.340.03
Oschadbank launches mobile bank in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32774 views

Oschadbank's mobile unit started providing banking services to residents of Kherson region, where there are no stationary branches.

Oschadbank launches mobile bank in Kherson region

A mobile unit of Oschadbank has started working in Kherson region.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

A mobile unit of Oschadbank has started operating in Kherson region, providing banking services in those settlements where there are no stationary branches.

This mobile bank, equipped with satellite communications, autonomous power supply, video surveillance and other technological solutions, offers a wide range of financial services to local residents.

The services available at mobile branches include opening current accounts, reissuing payment cards, making money transfers, paying utility and other bills, receiving pensions, social benefits, salaries, and more.

Add

At the same time, Oschadbank is actively reopening its regional branches. Currently, there are eight Oschadbank branches in Kherson region.

Kherson region: Interior Ministry shows how the house in Veletynske, which was hit by a Russian shell, looks like27.02.24, 19:35 • 35569 views

Julia Kotwicka

