OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to convene a meeting on February 23 to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

On February 23, the OSCE chairman will convene a meeting to mark the second anniversary of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by the current OSCE chairman-in-office, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

"On February 23, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will convene a meeting to mark the second anniversary of Russia's aggression against Ukraine... I am confident that the OSCE will continue to support Ukraine and help in addressing the challenges posed by the war," Borg said.

He also noted that Malta would continue to call on Russia to cease hostilities immediately and withdraw its troops from all of Ukraine within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

Addendum

During a meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the organization to focus on the return of children illegally deported by Russia.