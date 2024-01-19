ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Organizers of fraud with Kyiv HPP land tried to seize 300 hectares for over UAH 1 billion - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39489 views

Suspects in a fraudulent scheme aimed at illegally seizing 300 hectares of land belonging to the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant worth over UAH 1 billion have been detained, reports the State Bureau of Investigation.

Suspects in the organization of a scheme to seize land of the critical infrastructure of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant tried to seize 300 hectares of land worth more than UAH 1 billion. This was stated during a telethon by SBI advisor Tetiana Sapian, quoted by the SBI, UNN reports.

 Investigators are currently conducting an investigation to prove the involvement of the defendants in the criminal proceedings in the seizure of 300 hectares of land with an estimated value of over UAH 1 billion

- said Tetyana Sapian.

Taking into account the financial situation of the suspects, the bail amount of UAH 700 million was proposed for the group's organizer, and UAH 500 million for the other detainees.

"The investigation proposed to the court to consider detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 700 million and UAH 500 million. The financial situation of the suspects and their ability to hide from the investigation were taken into account," said the SBI advisor.

Addendum

Earlier, Sapian statedthat the criminal organization, which was exposed by the DBR last year, built cottages on the land of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, which is unacceptable and directly jeopardizes the functioning of Kyiv's critical infrastructure. 

On January 18, the Bureau detained businessman Ihor Mazepa, who is suspected of  organizing a scheme to illegally seize the land of the Kyiv HPP and three other accomplices. The brother of the organizer of the scheme was also detained.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, and other defendants in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP, will be imposed a pre-trial restraint today.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

