Orban: "The purpose of my visit is to understand how we can help Ukraine in the next six months"

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine is the most important issue for Europe, and it will remain so for the next few months, UNN reports.

Thank you for inviting me to Ukraine at our last meeting in Brussels... I think this is the most important issue for Europe, and it will be for the next few months. Hungary's presidency of the EU is about war and peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The purpose of my visit is to understand how we can help Ukraine in the next six months. And, of course, I want to use the opportunity of this meeting to discuss together the situation of the Hungarian community living in Ukraine and think about how to help them as well - Orban said.

He pointed out that Hungary is very eager to help Ukraine in a humanitarian way and stands for peace.

"And I would like to understand - and I consider it my mission - to understand your vision of the chances for peace. I am optimistic and grateful for the invitation," he added.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked Orban for Hungary's participation in the Peace Summit and for joining the communiqué.

"Of course, I want to discuss with you the situation on the battlefield and the Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kyiv today, July 2. According to the President, they will discuss how to bring a just and lasting peace closer.