NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50216 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56688 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79899 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166476 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131833 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180077 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148749 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197498 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Orban: "The purpose of my visit is to understand how we can help Ukraine in the next six months"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18148 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Ukraine to understand how to help the country in the next six months, to discuss the prospects for peace, and the situation of the Hungarian community in Ukraine.

Orban: "The purpose of my visit is to understand how we can help Ukraine in the next six months"

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine is the most important issue for Europe, and it will remain so for the next few months, UNN reports.

Thank you for inviting me to Ukraine at our last meeting in Brussels... I think this is the most important issue for Europe, and it will be for the next few months. Hungary's presidency of the EU is about war and peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The purpose of my visit is to understand how we can help Ukraine in the next six months. And, of course, I want to use the opportunity of this meeting to discuss together the situation of the Hungarian community living in Ukraine and think about how to help them as well

- Orban said.

He pointed out that Hungary is very eager to help Ukraine in a humanitarian way and stands for peace.

"And I would like to understand - and I consider it my mission - to understand your vision of the chances for peace. I am optimistic and grateful for the invitation," he added.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked Orban for Hungary's participation in the Peace Summit and for joining the communiqué.

"Of course, I want to discuss with you the situation on the battlefield and the Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kyiv today, July 2. According to the President, they will discuss how to bring a just and lasting peace closer.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

