ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 10877 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87256 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141613 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241297 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172327 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163968 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220601 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112977 views

Actual
Orban announced a plan to create a pro-Russian "peaceful coalition" in the European Parliament

Orban announced a plan to create a pro-Russian "peaceful coalition" in the European Parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32660 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to create a pro-Russian "peace coalition" in the future European Parliament, which will aim to support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia instead of confrontation with Russia.

On Saturday, June 1, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the "Peace March" announced his intention to create a pro-Russian "peace coalition" in the future composition of the European Parliament. Elections to it will be held in a week. This is reported by Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

Orban notes that in these pan – European elections, two opposing political camps will compete with each other-those who are ready to fight with Russia, and those who are interested in peace with it. He and his associates represent the second camp.

The head of the Hungarian government noted that at the same time, the EU's governing bodies are now dominated by those ready for war with the Russian Federation.

Orban also stressed that after the victory of pro-Russian forces in Brussels, a "peace coalition" will be created there, which Donald Trump will allegedly be ready to support if he is elected to the post of US President.

The Hungarian Prime Minister said that for the" peace coalition "it will be necessary to engage in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, since, as Orban said,"it is impossible to defeat Russia.

Orban holds up Ukraine arms funding from frozen Russian assets - FT25.05.24, 11:19 • 24165 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldElections 2014
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

