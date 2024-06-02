On Saturday, June 1, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the "Peace March" announced his intention to create a pro-Russian "peace coalition" in the future composition of the European Parliament. Elections to it will be held in a week. This is reported by Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

Orban notes that in these pan – European elections, two opposing political camps will compete with each other-those who are ready to fight with Russia, and those who are interested in peace with it. He and his associates represent the second camp.

The head of the Hungarian government noted that at the same time, the EU's governing bodies are now dominated by those ready for war with the Russian Federation.

Orban also stressed that after the victory of pro-Russian forces in Brussels, a "peace coalition" will be created there, which Donald Trump will allegedly be ready to support if he is elected to the post of US President.

The Hungarian Prime Minister said that for the" peace coalition "it will be necessary to engage in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, since, as Orban said,"it is impossible to defeat Russia.

Orban holds up Ukraine arms funding from frozen Russian assets - FT