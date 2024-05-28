Only 20% left: the rubble of the Epicenter destroyed by Russia is still being cleared in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, the rubble of the hypermarket, which was attacked by Russia on Saturday, May 25, is still being cleared. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, it has not yet been possible to identify all the victims. Relatives of the victims have provided DNA, but the procedures are still ongoing.

In addition, rescuers are still dismantling the rubble at the scene.

We still have to dismantle 20% of the rubble of this construction supermarket and will work around the clock to get it all out as soon as possible - Terekhov said.

Recall

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that search operations at the site of the strike on the Kharkiv Epicenter continue around the clock, but they are complicated by the large amount of destruction, ash and constant air raids.