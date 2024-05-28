Only 20% left: the rubble of the Epicenter destroyed by Russia is still being cleared in Kharkiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 10403 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86912 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141568 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241273 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172326 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163967 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112976 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44557 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63371 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107789 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34549 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207054 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220143 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 10403 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23113 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111827 views
Only 20% left: the rubble of the Epicenter destroyed by Russia is still being cleared in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44709 views

In Kharkiv, rescuers are still dismantling the rubble of the hypermarket attacked by Russia, with 20% of the building remaining. Work is also still underway to identify the victims - their relatives have already donated DNA.

In Kharkiv, the rubble of the hypermarket, which was attacked by Russia on Saturday, May 25, is still being cleared. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, it has not yet been possible to identify all the victims. Relatives of the victims have provided DNA, but the procedures are still ongoing.

In addition, rescuers are still dismantling the rubble at the scene. 

Epicenter attack: the couple who miraculously survived the attack on the hypermarket appealed to the police28.05.24, 20:45 • 33158 views

We still have to dismantle 20% of the rubble of this construction supermarket and will work around the clock to get it all out as soon as possible 

- Terekhov said. 

Recall

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that search operations at the site of the strike on the Kharkiv Epicenter continue around the clock, but they are complicated by the large amount of destruction, ash and constant air raids.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

