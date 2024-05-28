Epicenter attack: the couple who miraculously survived the attack on the hypermarket appealed to the police

A couple of Kharkiv residents who miraculously survived the Russian attack on the Epicenter hypermarket appealed to the police. This was stated in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

A couple who miraculously survived the attack on a hypermarket appealed to the police headquarters. As a result of the enemy's shelling , the woman received minor injuries. The man was not injured - law enforcement officials said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the couple turned to the police because they heard that law enforcement officers were identifying visitors and employees of the hypermarket who may have been in the establishment during the Russian air strike on May 25.

Russian strike on Epicenter in Kharkiv: remains of 18 dead found

The man and woman said that they were inside the hypermarket at the time of the strike. The couple did not hear the explosion itself, but at the moment of impact glass fell on them from everywhere. A security guard who was with them in the department opened the door to the street, and the couple was able to quickly leave the store.

They came to the police headquarters on purpose to inform them not to look for them. They are alive and well - law enforcement officers added.

Recall

As of the morning of May 28, approximately 50% of the rubble in the Kharkiv Epicenter has been removed . It is predicted that the debris removal will take several more days, as there is a large amount of rubble.