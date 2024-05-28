ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Epicenter attack: the couple who miraculously survived the attack on the hypermarket appealed to the police

Epicenter attack: the couple who miraculously survived the attack on the hypermarket appealed to the police

Kyiv

 • 33157 views

The couple who miraculously survived the Russian air strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv appealed to the police: the woman was lightly injured, but the man was not.

A couple of Kharkiv residents who miraculously survived the Russian attack on the Epicenter hypermarket appealed to the police. This was stated in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

A couple who miraculously survived the attack on a hypermarket appealed to the police headquarters. As a result of the enemy's shelling , the woman received minor injuries. The man was not injured  

- law enforcement officials said. 

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the couple turned to the police because they heard that law enforcement officers were identifying visitors and employees of the hypermarket who may have been in the establishment during the Russian air strike on May 25. 

Russian strike on Epicenter in Kharkiv: remains of 18 dead found28.05.24, 17:38 • 17930 views

The man and woman said that they were inside the hypermarket at the time of the strike. The couple did not hear the explosion itself, but at the moment of impact glass fell on them from everywhere. A security guard who was with them in the department opened the door to the street, and the couple was able to quickly leave the store.

They came to the police headquarters on purpose to inform them not to look for them. They are alive and well

- law enforcement officers added.

Recall

As of the morning of May 28, approximately 50% of the rubble in the Kharkiv Epicenter has been removed . It is predicted that the debris removal will take several more days, as there is a large amount of rubble.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

