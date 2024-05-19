One person killed and another wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks overnight

Yesterday, on May 18, one person died as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region. It is also known about one wounded. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

On May 18, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Kurakhivka. Another 1 person was wounded in the region over the day - the post reads.

Filashkin also provided an updated graphic on the number of dead and wounded in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In total, there are already 1966 dead and 4901 wounded.

The head of the RMA emphasized that the number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall

Anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region, making it the fourth enemy aircraft shot down by the brigade.

Ukrainian troops repel russian attack in Chasovyi Yar, destroying more than 20 units of enemy armored vehicles - Zelenskyy