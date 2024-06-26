One of the leaders of the Ukrainian World Congress, Stefan Romaniw, has died. The Foreign Ministry called him a "legendary man"

First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress Stefan Romaniw has died. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called him a legendary man and expressed condolences, UNN reports.

...we express our condolences on the untimely passing of Stefan Romaniw, long-time Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Chair of the UWC International Holodomor Coordinating Committee, Chair of the UWC World Council on Religious Affairs. A bright man, a legendary figure who made a significant contribution to the international recognition of the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 has passed away - the statement said.

The ministry noted that Stefan Romaniw's selfless work to unite Ukrainians around the world will forever remain a role model.

"This is, of course, a heavy loss not only for the Ukrainian community in Australia, but also for the entire Ukrainian global community. Mr. Stefan's life is a model of passionate love for Ukraine and its people, strong and incorruptible faith in the Victory of our country," said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.