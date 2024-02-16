One killed, three wounded: consequences of hostile attacks in Donetsk region over the last day

As a result of hostile shelling by Russian troops of settlements in Donetsk region on February 15, one civilian was killed in Zorya, and three more people were injured. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On February 15, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Zorya. 3 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on social media.

A total of 1863 dead and 4575 wounded civilians have been recorded since the beginning of the invasion in Donetsk region.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

