One killed and 4 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling: there are problems with electricity and communication
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region. Buildings in several districts were damaged, and the village of Liutivka was left without electricity and communication.
In the Kharkiv region, one man was killed and four others were injured as a result of enemy strikes in the Kharkiv, Kupyan and Izyum districts during the day. The village of Lyutovka was left without electricity and communications due to Russian shelling. UNN reports this with reference to Oleg Synegubov, the head of OVA, and Suspilne Kharkiv.
According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:
21:42 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi and Kharkivskyi districts. Non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of shelling by the KABs, windows of the buildings were smashed. There are no casualties.
October 23 03:45 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Lisne village. As a result of the shelling 5 private houses and 1 outbuilding were damaged. 2 women and 1 man were injured.
17:53 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of windows in two private houses was damaged.
16:30 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk town. A 65-year-old woman suffered as a result of the shelling.
15:15 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Lisna Stinka village. The shelling destroyed 1 private house and partially damaged 9 neighboring houses and 1 car.
15:00 Izium district, Borivska TG, Novoplatonivka village. The shelling damaged a private house and a garage.
14:50 Izium district, Borivska TG, Borova village, outside on the road. A car was damaged as a result of the shelling.
09:30 Kupyansk district, Petropavlivka TG, Kucherivka village. A 54-year-old man died as a result of a drone strike.
Addendum Addendum
The village of Liutivka, Zolochiv community, lost power, communication and Internet due to enemy artillery fire around 22:30, Viktor Kovalenko, head of the Zolochiv civil-military administration, told Suspilne .
According to him, the Russian army has been shelling Liutivka for the second day in a row. The evening strikes destroyed a house and damaged two more.
