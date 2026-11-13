On the road, it is important not only to see but also to be visible: Ukrainians were reminded how to stay safe in fog and darkness

In twilight and fog, even a familiar route can become dangerous. Dark clothing blends into the road, so a driver may notice a pedestrian too late. The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns of this, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded people of habits that help save lives.

Several rules that can save lives:

add reflective elements to your clothing and backpack—and position them so that you are visible from different sides;

do not rely solely on headlight illumination—before crossing, make sure the driver has noticed you;

do not suddenly emerge from behind parked cars or a bus;

in fog, drivers should reduce their speed, increase the distance, and be especially attentive near crossings;

before setting off, check the vehicle’s lights, and in cold weather, also make sure that an animal has not hidden under the hood.

"On the road, it is important not only to see, but also to be visible," the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

We remind you

On November 7, a crash occurred in Khmelnytskyi region involving a passenger minibus; 10 people were injured.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer hit two pedestrians and fled the scene of the accident — he has been served with a notice of suspicion