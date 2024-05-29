On the eve of the end of the school year, all schools in Ukraine conduct "sustainability lessons"
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of education and science has developed recommendations for conducting" resilience lessons " on mental health for students in grades 7-11 and students in professional educational institutions, designed to help them recognize emotions and master psychological self-help exercises.
Details
This is a series of five thematic lessons that are held every day during the school week and are designed to help students recognize their emotions, as well as explain what teenagers should do if they can't handle them on their own. During the lessons, students will also master exercises and practices of psychological self-help
It is noted that the lessons will focus on the comic book for teenagers "Dan and Rora vs. Corporation C". the Ministry of education and Science expects to learn about exercises that will help them take care of their mental health
In turn, teachers will receive tools to help children's mental stabilization, which can be used in further work. Lessons can be conducted by classroom teachers or other teaching staff (optional) and practical psychologists / social educators
Addition
The ministry added that " sustainability lessons "are conducted within the framework of the All-Ukrainian mental health program" How are you?"initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenskaya, with the support of the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine, as part of the "mental health Awareness Month", which is celebrated in May.
Recall
