Ombudsman restores the right of a serviceman who lost his limbs to be discharged from service for health reasons

During the media monitoring, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets revealed a violation of the rights of a serviceman: after losing a limb as a result of hostilities, the man was denied hospitalization due to the lack of proper referral. The Ombudsman reported this in Telegram, UNN reports .

The issue of proper access to medical care for military personnel is more relevant than ever, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the Ombudsman's Office provided the necessary support to the serviceman and helped to obtain an appropriate referral for hospitalization, as well as to provide proper support during the military medical commission.

According to the decision of the Military Qualification Commission, the soldier was officially declared unfit for military service, with subsequent dismissal and exclusion from military registration.

Lubinets noted that the right of a serviceman to be discharged from military service for health reasons has been restored.

