80-year-old woman who could not evacuate from occupied Donetsk region on her own returned to Ukraine - Lubinets

An 80-year-old woman who stayed in one of the occupied villages of Donetsk region after the start of the full-scale invasion was returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The Ombudsman explained that woman was unable to move independently and therefore had no opportunity to evacuate. In addition, she had no relatives or friends who would agree to take care of her

Lubinets also noted that the occupiers deprived an elderly woman of her pension because she refused to give up her Russian passport.

According to him, the Ombudsman's Office, together with the NGO involved in the evacuation, studied various options for routes out of the TOT.

Every detail was taken into account, taking into account the woman's condition. Everything was organized in such a way that it was possible to accompany the woman throughout the entire time, taking into account the risks that could arise when crossing the borders - Lubinets said

He noted that the evacuation process began on January 24. At each stage, Ms. Antonina was accompanied by volunteers who bought her a wheelchair and a walker

The woman's route passed through the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and the territories of Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Despite all the difficulties, on February 4, Ms. Antonina finally met her daughter in Lviv. After many months of separation, they are now together in Kyiv - said the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recall

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said that another family was recently returned to Ukraine .

The grandmother and her 16-year-old granddaughter returned safely to the government-controlled territory after being unable to leave the occupied region due to fear of passing through enemy checkpoints.