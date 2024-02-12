ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
80-year-old woman who could not evacuate from occupied Donetsk region on her own returned to Ukraine - Lubinets

80-year-old woman who could not evacuate from occupied Donetsk region on her own returned to Ukraine - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24356 views

An 80-year-old woman, who was unable to leave the occupied village in Donetsk region on her own, was evacuated to Ukraine with the help of volunteers and employees of the Ombudsman's Office.

An 80-year-old woman who stayed in one of the occupied villages of Donetsk region after the start of the full-scale invasion was returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The Ombudsman explained that woman  was unable to move independently and therefore had no opportunity to evacuate. In addition, she had no relatives or friends who would agree to  take care of her

Lubinets also noted that the occupiers deprived an elderly woman  of her pension because she refused to give up her Russian passport.

According to him, the Ombudsman's Office, together with the NGO involved in the evacuation, studied various options for routes out of the TOT.

Every detail was taken into account, taking into account the woman's condition. Everything was organized in such a way that it was possible to accompany the woman throughout the entire time, taking into account the risks that could arise when crossing the borders

- Lubinets said

After two years in occupation: another child from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region returned to Ukraine10.02.24, 14:04 • 34750 views

He noted that the evacuation process began on January 24. At each stage, Ms. Antonina was accompanied by volunteers who bought her a wheelchair and a walker

The woman's route passed through the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and the territories of Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Despite all the difficulties, on February 4, Ms. Antonina finally met her daughter in Lviv. After many months of separation, they are now together in Kyiv

- said the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recall

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said that another family was recently returned to Ukraine

The grandmother and her 16-year-old granddaughter returned safely to the government-controlled territory after being unable to leave the occupied region due to fear of passing through enemy checkpoints.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

