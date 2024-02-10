After two years in occupation: another child from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region returned to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107632 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115732 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158341 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260034 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175827 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166630 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148505 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 57597 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 65243 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 63926 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 42691 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 55128 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231607 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229215 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107632 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82790 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88013 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114938 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115750 views
Actual
After two years in occupation: another child from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region returned to Ukraine

After two years in occupation: another child from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region returned to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34751 views

With the help of the Ministry of Reintegration, a child who had been separated from his family for almost two years was returned to Ukraine from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

Another child who remained on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region has been returned to Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN writes.

Details 

Another child is returned from the temporarily occupied territory with the participation of the Ministry of Reintegration.... After almost two years apart, the family was reunited. The return took place within the framework of the "Way Home" project

- the ministry said.

The ministry said that in December last year , a woman named Maria turned to the Ministry of Reintegration. She asked for help in returning her young daughter from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

It is noted that at the time of the outbreak of full-scale war, the girl was staying with her grandparents there. They could not leave immediately because her grandmother was seriously ill. There was no way to transport her. It was also risky for the parents to take the girl alone.

Eventually, when her grandmother passed away, Maria turned to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine for help.

Ukraine and Canada launch International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children02.02.24, 22:19 • 33033 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Reintegration thanks everyone who contributed to this case. In addition, the Ministry calls on Ukrainians to report cases of illegal transfer of children to the temporarily occupied territory or the territory of the Russian Federation.

If necessary, you can contact the hotline of the National Information Bureau: 16-48, or to Natalia Yemets, a specialized specialist , by phone: (050) 562-03-13.

Recall

A young man, who was illegally transferred from the temporarily occupied Mariupol to Russia in April 2022, has been returned to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministry-of-reintegration-of-temporarily-occupied-territoriesMinistry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising