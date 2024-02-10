After two years in occupation: another child from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region returned to Ukraine

Another child who remained on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region has been returned to Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN writes.

Details

Another child is returned from the temporarily occupied territory with the participation of the Ministry of Reintegration.... After almost two years apart, the family was reunited. The return took place within the framework of the "Way Home" project - the ministry said.

The ministry said that in December last year , a woman named Maria turned to the Ministry of Reintegration. She asked for help in returning her young daughter from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

It is noted that at the time of the outbreak of full-scale war, the girl was staying with her grandparents there. They could not leave immediately because her grandmother was seriously ill. There was no way to transport her. It was also risky for the parents to take the girl alone.

Eventually, when her grandmother passed away, Maria turned to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine for help.

Ukraine and Canada launch International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

Addendum

The Ministry of Reintegration thanks everyone who contributed to this case. In addition, the Ministry calls on Ukrainians to report cases of illegal transfer of children to the temporarily occupied territory or the territory of the Russian Federation.

If necessary, you can contact the hotline of the National Information Bureau: 16-48, or to Natalia Yemets, a specialized specialist , by phone: (050) 562-03-13.

Recall

A young man, who was illegally transferred from the temporarily occupied Mariupol to Russia in April 2022, has been returned to Ukraine.