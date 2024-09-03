Olha Stefanishyna submits her resignation

The Verkhovna Rada has received a letter of resignation from Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olena Stefanishyna," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, the application will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions.

Addendum

Today, the Verkhovna Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of several ministers, but this did not happen. According to UNN sources, it was planned to consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In the evening, the Verkhovna Rada received statements on the resignation of three ministers. These are Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Strilts.

It also became known that the deputy head of the OP, Rostyslav Shurma, will leave his post this week . Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn is likely to be appointed in his place, with disagreements with international partners cited as the reason for his dismissal.

