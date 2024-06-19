Oil depot in Rostov region struck: it took Russians a day to localize the fire

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14092 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 136838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136485 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205918 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243039 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150362 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370586 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183019 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149919 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 136838 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 117697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136486 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 130380 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150442 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10718 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12056 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16234 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17501 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29598 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Oil depot in Rostov region struck: it took Russians a day to localize the fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27592 views

A strike by a Ukrainian UAV caused a fire at an oil depot in Azov, Russia, which was localized to an area of 3,200 square meters in 24 hours.

Oil depot in Rostov region struck: it took Russians a day to localize the fire

A day after a fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region, Russia, which started as a result of a Ukrainian UAV strike, it was localized on Wednesday at an area of 3,200 square meters. UNN reports this with reference to the local department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"At 05:30, the fire in the Azov region was localized on an area of 3,200 square meters," the Rostov region's Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement. 

Addendum

The fire was reported by the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev.

Later, UNN sources reported that the drone attack on the Azov, which caused the oil tanks to catch fire, was a special operation by the SBU. 

Skhemy journalists  published satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the Azovproduct terminal.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
Security Service of Ukraine
Sea of Azov
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91