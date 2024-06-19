Oil depot in Rostov region struck: it took Russians a day to localize the fire

A day after a fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region, Russia, which started as a result of a Ukrainian UAV strike, it was localized on Wednesday at an area of 3,200 square meters. UNN reports this with reference to the local department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"At 05:30, the fire in the Azov region was localized on an area of 3,200 square meters," the Rostov region's Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

Addendum

The fire was reported by the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev.

Later, UNN sources reported that the drone attack on the Azov, which caused the oil tanks to catch fire, was a special operation by the SBU.

Skhemy journalists published satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the Azovproduct terminal.