OGP about the most massive case of execution of prisoners of war: “We understand which unit of the Russian Armed Forces may be involved”

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163008 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135703 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180226 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112002 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171167 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104710 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140459 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140254 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89616 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107893 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110025 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171167 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198585 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187595 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140254 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140459 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145814 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137293 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154238 views
OGP about the most massive case of execution of prisoners of war: “We understand which unit of the Russian Armed Forces may be involved”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15962 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has preliminarily identified 16 Ukrainian servicemen shot by Russians in the Pokrovsk sector. A war crime investigation is underway to verify the involvement of a Russian Armed Forces unit.

The Prosecutor General's Office has preliminarily identified 16 Ukrainian soldiers who were shot by Russians. There is also an understanding of which unit of the Russian Armed Forces may have been involved in the commission of this crime, but the information is being verified. This was announced by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of now, we know that soldiers from two units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have been killed. We know the numbers of these units, we have preliminarily identified these soldiers, but we are checking this information out of respect for their families and relatives, so as not to make a mistake in the surname. That is why we are now establishing it. In principle, we understand where it happened. We understand which unit of the Russian Armed Forces may have been involved in this crime. But all this information is currently being checked and clarified

- Belousov said.

According to him, law enforcement officers sent inquiries to all possible units, including intelligence.

We made inquiries to our international partners to gather as much information as possible

- Belousov said.

AddendumAddendum

The occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the Russian army has been launched.

According to media reports, another war crime was committed by the Russian occupation army near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

The released video shows how the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen came out of the forest plantation under enemy control. After they lined up in a line, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them. The wounded, who were showing signs of life, were killed at close range by an automatic weapon.

Such actions constitute a cynical and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as a serious international crime.

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

