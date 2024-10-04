OGP about the most massive case of execution of prisoners of war: “We understand which unit of the Russian Armed Forces may be involved”

The Prosecutor General's Office has preliminarily identified 16 Ukrainian soldiers who were shot by Russians. There is also an understanding of which unit of the Russian Armed Forces may have been involved in the commission of this crime, but the information is being verified. This was announced by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of now, we know that soldiers from two units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have been killed. We know the numbers of these units, we have preliminarily identified these soldiers, but we are checking this information out of respect for their families and relatives, so as not to make a mistake in the surname. That is why we are now establishing it. In principle, we understand where it happened. We understand which unit of the Russian Armed Forces may have been involved in this crime. But all this information is currently being checked and clarified - Belousov said.

According to him, law enforcement officers sent inquiries to all possible units, including intelligence.

We made inquiries to our international partners to gather as much information as possible - Belousov said.

The occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the Russian army has been launched.

According to media reports, another war crime was committed by the Russian occupation army near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

The released video shows how the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen came out of the forest plantation under enemy control. After they lined up in a line, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on them. The wounded, who were showing signs of life, were killed at close range by an automatic weapon.

Such actions constitute a cynical and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as a serious international crime.