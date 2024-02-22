Odyssey spacecraft prepares to land on the Moon, near the crater Malapert A

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97405 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110340 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252807 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174690 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165854 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31374 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27939 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34883 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28173 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25090 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227193 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213118 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238796 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225481 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97405 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69568 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76055 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114272 views
Odyssey spacecraft prepares to land on the Moon, near the crater Malapert A

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49358 views

The Odyssey spacecraft is scheduled to land on the Moon near the Malapert A crater on February 22, becoming the first private mission to reach the lunar surface.

The American lunar probe, built by Intuitive Machines, based in Houston, Texas, entered lunar orbit yesterday. The vehicle is expected to land on the Moon this Thursday, February 22, at 17:49 EST (22:49 GMT) near the Moon's south pole. If everything goes according to plan, Intuitive Machines will become the first private company to reach the Moon, UNN reports with reference to Space.

Context

It's been 50 years since the moon has seen an American spacecraft on its soil. In recent decades, the United States has remained cautious about Earth's natural satellite, although China, Japan, India, and Russia have recently sent robots there (which may or may not have crashed).

In 2019, NASA detailed the launch of its new Artemis program. The goal was to send humans to the moon by 2025, but the US space agency had to revise its forecasts and postpone the new human footing on the planet until 2027 or 2028. The next step is to land a lander near the potentially water-rich south pole of the Moon.

Details

Last week, the Nova-C lunar probe, dubbed Odysseus, was launched from Florida, where a number of NASA scientific experiments are planned to be carried out. On February 21, the spacecraft entered orbit at an altitude of 57 miles (92 km) above the lunar surface. The lunar landing attempt is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 16:49 (22:49 GMT) in the Malapert A crater, near the lunar south pole.

If the landing is successful, the IM-1 mission will be the first controlled descent of a U.S. spacecraft to the lunar surface since Apollo 17, when NASA's lunar probe with Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt landed there in 1972.

It will also be the first "soft landing" of a commercial vehicle on the Moon and the first landing under NASA's Artemis lunar program.

Airbus announced the development of new aircraft models: one of them will be equipped with hydrogen15.02.24, 15:56 • 20703 views

Why was this location chosen for the IM-1 mission

Malapert A crater was not Odyssey's original destination. The spacecraft was originally planned to land in Oceanus Procellarum, the largest basalt plain, also known as the lunar sea, located on the western edge of the visible side of the Moon

However, Malapert A is a relatively flat and safe region located in the southern highlands with many craters on the side of the moon visible from Earth, according to a statement from NASA, which announced the new landing site in May 2023.

The decision to move from the original landing site to Oceanus Procellarum was based on the need to learn more about the terrain and communications near the lunar south pole, which is expected to be one of the best places for a long-term human presence on the Moon

- NASA representatives said in a statement.

The landing near Malapert A crater gives Odyssey the opportunity to better manage the risks of future landings on Artemis and collect data on the lunar environment throughout the region. It will also help mission planners understand how to communicate and send data to Earth from a location that is low on the lunar horizon.

To watch the lunar landing live, you should tune in to the broadcast on the night of Thursday to Friday (at approximately 00:40) on the NASA web channel or on the YouTube channel of the aerospace company Intuitive Machines.

Recall

NASA's new Earth observation satellite PACE was successfully launched into orbit to study ocean conditions, air quality, and the effects of climate change.

Lockheed Martin and NASA are planning to introduce the X-59 aircraft, which is capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of soundand reduced sound noise, which could reduce flight time.

Electronic reports and certificates of defense counsel: Ministry of Defense creates mobile application for military "Army+"21.02.24, 17:10 • 25113 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

