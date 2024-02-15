Airbus announced the development of new aircraft models: one of them will be equipped with hydrogen

European company Airbus plans to replace its best-selling A320 family by the mid-2030s. The company has confirmed a completely new programme: it is a small hydrogen-powered aircraft that will be able to fly about 1600 kilometres. Airbus has also announced a short- and medium-range successor to the A320, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Airbus announced that in its new developments, it hopes to repeat the success of the airplane model that allowed it to firmly take its place on the air transportation map three decades ago and push the Boeing 737.

Airbus is currently involved in two different projects: one for a smaller aircraft capable of flying about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) and powered by hydrogen, and a short- to medium-range successor to the A320 that will use so-called sustainable aviation fuel, the executive said. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury made the announcement at Airbus' annual earnings conference in Toulouse.

We are at the testing stage. We are testing wings with a larger wingspan, with certain characteristics of adaptability in the air. We are testing powerplants - said Forey.

In 2024, Airbus plans to deliver about 800 aircraft, which will exceed the volume of in 2023, when 735 aircraft (68 A220s, 571 A320s, 32 A330s, 64 A350s) were delivered to customers. Operating profit for the current year is expected to increase between €6.5 billion and €7 billion.

The American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which came under fire after problems were discovered following the crash of a 737 in flight, is in trouble again. The company has announced the postponement of deliveries of 50 737 Max passenger aircraft due to a fuselage defect.

