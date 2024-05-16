Odesa region gets new ambulances

Odesa Regional State Administration received 7 modern electric vehicles for primary health care from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The cars are designed for family doctors and highly specialized doctors to visit patients in towns, villages and remote communities in the region. Kiper is convinced that this will allow primary healthcare institutions to use an alternative and cheaper mode of transportation in case of fuel shortages.

"For more than two years, our doctors have been working in difficult conditions of a full-scale war. Providing doctors with comfortable work and access to necessary medical services for the residents of Odesa region is one of our top priorities. I am grateful to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Bank, thanks to whose joint project these modern electric cars will now save lives in Odesa Oblast," Kiper writes.